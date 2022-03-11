Driver killed “romantic” rugby player on trip to Belton House

The widow of a motorcyclist killed as the result of a careless turn by a driver near Grantham has described her family’s devastating loss.

Berni Bell said her husband Stewart, 58, was her best friend, a romantic, a joker and an “independent, resilient and people person”.

She gave the moving eulogy at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 11, as Natalia Remizovsky was sentenced to a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and disqualified from driving for one year.

Mrs Bell, from Derbyshire, said her husband was an advanced motorcyclist, who had attended a lot of charity events around the UK, and a keen rugby player.

She added: “His laughter, smile and sense of humour was infectious.

“His two children and my son have been robbed of the person they used to go to for advice.”

Prosecutor Kate Beardmore told the court the two-vehicle collision happened as Remizovsky was taking family members, including her mother and husband, for a visit to Belton House on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

She was driving a Toyota Corolla which collided with Mr Bell’s BMW motorcycle on the A607.

“Sadly, Mr Bell died at the scene,” said Miss Beardmore, who described how Remizovsky did not come to stop as she followed her sat nav instruction to turn right near Belton Garden Centre.

The prosecutor said facts had been established from witnesses and expert reports.

She added: “The defendant began her manoeuvre into the junction with Mr Bell approaching on his motorcycle in the opposite direction, towards Grantham.

“Mr Bell was travelling southbound back to Derbyshire.

“It’s accepted that Mr Bell was travelling in excess of the 50 miles per hour limit.

“It’s accepted that the defendant turned into the path of Mr Bell.

“It’s accepted that Mr Bell has attempted to avoid the collision by turning to the left but was unable to avoid the vehicle.

“It’s accepted that the defendant just did not see Mr Bell.

“It’s accepted that she had about six seconds from when Mr Bell came into view but we’re not saying she was looking forward that full six seconds because we all know, as drivers, that when you’re turning right you look into the junction too.”

Remizovsky, 46, of Littlegreen Road, Woodthorpe, Nottinghamshire, had pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at a hearing on February 2.

Sentencing had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Ian Bridge, counsel for the defendant, said she wanted to reiterate her apology made to Mr Bell’s family at the earlier hearing.

Mr Bridge said that having heard the eulogy, it was clear that they were both “very good people”.

He added: “Stewart Bell is no longer with us and that family has been damaged an untold amount because Natalia Remizovsky killed him and that has caused untold damage to her and her family too.

“Every day she lives with it. She, like Mrs Bell, has been unable to work. A psychotherapist is treating her.

“She was driving her family for a day out and just as she arrived, she looked but didn’t look carefully enough.

“That momentary error led to the thing this court is to deal with today.

“She hopes Mrs Bell’s family can accept her apology and condolences offered through me.

“Because of the ongoing case she’s been unable to do so but in due course Mrs Remizovsky, I know, would like to say sorry directly.

“She’s filled with remorse for what she’s done, she’s ashamed but more than both of those things she is sorry for the damage she’s done.”

Remizoksky, whose 12-month ban will run from February 2 when she was disqualified as an interim measure, was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £95 victim surcharge.