Fatal collision on A17 at Swineshead Bridge

We are appealing for eyewitnesses and dash cam footage.

We are saddened to confirm a 19-year-old man has died after a collision on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge.

We were called to the scene of the crash involving a horsebox and a Mercedes at around 7am this morning.

Sadly, the driver of the Mercedes has passed away. Next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

The road is closed and will remain so for a significant amount of time. Motorists should avoid the area well into the afternoon.

We are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward who have may have seen the collision or the moments before.

If you were there or have dash cam footage that may help us in our investigation, please get in touch.

