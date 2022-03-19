Fire investigation, Boathouse Cafe, Huttoft
Sea Lane closure is in place
We are investigating a fire at the Boathouse Cafe in Sea Lane, Huttoft, Alford.
The fire was reported to us at 3am on Saturday 19 March. No one was injured.
Sea Lane is closed in both directions and will remain closed for the remainder of the day.
We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area, or anyone who has dashcam footage to contact us.
We will release further details when we have them.
If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting incident 47 of March 19.