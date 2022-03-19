Fire investigation, Westgate, Grantham
We are appealing for witnesses
A joint investigation is being carried out by police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue following a fire at the Westgate Club in Westgate, Grantham.
The fire was reported to us at 2.14pm on Saturday 19 March.
It is unclear how the fire started and we are working to establish the cause. No one was injured.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area before the fire or around the time it started.
We would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage.
Please call us on 101, quoting incident 235 of March 19.
Reference: 235 of March 19