Five months of road closures in Scothern for £800k flood works
Flooding has caused damage inside homes and businesses
An £800,000 project to to protect homes from flooding in Scothern is set to begin with 22 weeks of road closures in the village.
The work is needed to stop surface water pooling around Sudbrooke Road and Church Street, after a number of incidents in recent years have left homes and businesses flooded, both inside and outside, during periods of heavy rain.
The project aims to increase capacity of drainage under Sudbrooke Road, and create a new outfall where surface water will drain away.
A new, larger drainage pipe will be installed under the road, helping to prevent future surface water flooding to homes in Scothern, and stop surface water blocking the road during periods of adverse weather.
The work will start on Tuesday, April 19 and is expected to last until September.
Sudbrooke Road and Church Street will be closed for the duration of the works, with traffic being diverted via the A46, A15, A158 and Scothern Lane.
Access to private properties within the road closure areas will be provided as and when required. Phasing the works will mean that access to the school with be maintained at all times.
The works are part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Flood and Drainage Development Fund – a £2.2m investment to help improve drainage in a number of areas across the county where surface water flooding has been an ongoing issue.
Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for the environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m pleased to see work starting to better protect homes in Scothern from the devastating impacts of flooding.
“Flood alleviation in one of the council’s key priorities, and I’m proud to say that we as a council are leading the way, working with our partners, and investing in projects just like this one that protect our residents from flooding.
“We’re also hoping to reduce disruption to local residents by dovetailing this project with a resurfacing programme in the village. This would represent an investment of over £800,000 in this community.”
Click here for more information about water management in the county, and this flood alleviation scheme in Scothern.