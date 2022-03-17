Four Lincolnshire chippies in UK top 50

Have you tried any of them?

Four fish and chip shops in Greater Lincolnshire have been named in the UK’s 50 Best Takeaways after mystery diners sampled thousands of portions of Britain’s much-loved food.

This year’s 50 Best Takeaways and 10 Best Restaurants were recently announced for the Fry Magazine Awards 2021/22.

Mystery judges visited each establishment that entered unannounced to sample the food and assess key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises, to staff knowledge and professionalism, to their social media presence.

There were 100 marks up for grabs, with a benchmark of 96% or over for takeaways to win an award, and 95% or more for restaurants. The following four Lincolnshire chippies were named in the top 50:

Davenport’s Fish & Chips – Louth

Marina Fish and Chips – Chapel St. Leonards

Market Hill Fisheries – Winterton, Scunthorpe

The Lincolnshire Fryer – Market Rasen

See the full list of winners here.

All takeaways and restaurants that entered will receive their mystery dining report, a winner’s poster and plaque to proudly display in their shop.

Marina Fish and Chips in Chapel St Leonards said: “We are so pleased to be able to share with you – that after two thorough secret shops we have been awarded with the prestigious National Top 50 Award.

“This enters us into the bracket of 50 Top Takeaways in the UK judged and awarded to us by The Fry Magazine. Something we have been working towards and to finally achieve this is a fantastic milestone, being the first in the local area to achieve this, and we are truly over the moon.

“We couldn’t do it without our team, our Marina family – who are the spine of The Marina and make the cogs tick every single day. So a big thank you to them along with all our suppliers and our amazing range manufacturer.”

The Lincolnshire Fryer said: “After winning Fry Magazine’s top mobile fish & chips unit in 2020, this year we have been chosen in the UK’s top 50 fish & chip takeaways, (it is) nice to see our hard work recognised.”

The business added that it received a “great report with a score of 98 out of 100, a great score”.

The Fry Awards 2022/23 will open for entry in the coming weeks.