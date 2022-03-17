Have you seen missing Colin?

If you have seen him, or know where he is, get in touch.

We are appealing for help to find Colin who has been reported missing.

The 83-year-old was last seen at Orchard Park Caravan Site, Frampton Fen Lane, Hubberts Bridge, Boston, at around 8am earlier today, Thursday, March 17.

He is said to have limited mobility and normally walks with a stick, although he has not taken it with him.

Colin may present as confused and disorientated and we are desperate to locate him.

Heis described as 5ft 8in tall, with short grey hair. He is thought to be wearing a green coat with a brown collar and a wax jacket.

He will be wearing blue or black tracksuit bottoms and blue canvas shoes.

Colin has family connections to Rotherham and we believe it is possible that he may try to travel there – though he may still be in Lincolnshire.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us via one of the following ways: