Heating oil costs crippling Lincolnshire villagers as prices triple in six months
Over half the homes in East Lindsey use heating oil
Rising heating oil cost are having a “massive impact” across rural Lincolnshire with prices tripling in just six months.
Since September a 500 litre tank of heating oil has gone from £250 to £875, and in Kirmington, North Lincolnshire, where all 170 homes in the village are off the gas grid, this is having a big impact.
Steve Taylor, who lives in Kirmington, said villagers are putting on extra clothes to keep their bills as low as they can, adding: “It is [having] a massive impact, especially for the young and the old.”
A large number of homes across rural Lincolnshire are off the grid, with as many as 52% of properties in East Lindsey using oil to heat their homes.