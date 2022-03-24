Historic Lincoln windmill flat comes with quirky features
Yours for only £200k
A two-bedroom flat/apartment in a Grade II listed windmill in Lincoln could be yours for just £200,000.
Crown Mill on Princess Street in Lincoln is a short walk from the city centre and is described as a “perfect purchase for a professional couple” and “anyone who craves the hustle and bustle of city living”.
The split level apartment is located in the original mill and has a private access door from Princess Street, as well as allocated parking.
The circular open plan living area is spacious and on the ground floor there is a kitchen diner, with large storage cupboard and downstairs toilet.
As well as the opportunity to live in an apartment in the original mill, there are quirky features including wine racks as part of other furniture.
On the first floor of the property being marketed by Haart, the mezzanine overlooks the main living area and gives access to two double bedrooms.
Crown Mill was first listed as Grade II in October 1986, according to Historic England.