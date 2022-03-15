Horncastle special needs school expansion plans submitted

Plans to expand a Horncastle special needs school and nearly double its capacity have been submitted to Lincolnshire County Council.

The authority, which is behind the plans, is looking to create an entirely new building at St Lawrence School including 17 classrooms, main hall, physiotherapy rooms, sensory and calming rooms, and more.

It is part of an £86 million investment in special needs schools across the county and will see pupil numbers increase from 80 to around 150.

Lincolnshire County Council’s aim is to limit the number of pupils travelling outside of the county for their education.

A report to the authority’s planning department said: “Horncastle St Lawrence has experienced significant growth over the last few years; consultations for school places regularly exceed place availability and the school has been required to accept students beyond their physical capacity to ensure they can be educated locally.

“The new build premises at Horncastle St Lawrence would provide suitable accommodation for 150 children and young people with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) who require specialist provision and reside in the Horncastle area.

“The proposed changes will have a significant positive impact for the school.”

It said the investment in the school will enable it to meet a wider range of needs.

The old school will be kept open during building works in a bid to minimise disruption to pupils’ school year.

However, once the new building is completed, the old school will be demolished to make way for a soft landscaping and to be used as an outdoor playing field.

Elsewhere, there will be 55 standard car parking bays, four enlarged parking bays and four accessable bays along with capacity for up to 28 minibuses to drop-off and pick up from the school.

Council bosses hope work will be able to start in Autumn 2022.