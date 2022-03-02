Lincoln Cathedral scaffolding-free for first time in over 30 years

Scunthorpe Urban Neighbourhood Policing Team continued with the deployment of a popular initiative to tackle the use and supply of drugs in the area.

The passive drugs dog operation recognises the impact the misuse of drugs can have on a community.

PC Watson, who leads the initiative in Scunthorpe, said: “This work is a great example of how we can work innovatively with our partners and local communities to take action about the issues members of the public are telling us are causing them concern.

“The targeted work with search dog Roscoe helps us tackle the supply and possession of drugs in our community. Roscoe is a fantastic asset to our team, as he has skills that are invaluable to us during these patrols and searches.”

The operation on Friday 25 February saw PCs, PCSOs and partners from British Transport Police patrol routes around Frodingham Road and Scunthorpe town centre, following search dog Roscoe.

“We decide on areas to patrol due to built-up knowledge and reports, but Roscoe and his nose lead the way,” added PC Watson.

This initiative celebrated its one-year anniversary in January. In that time, Roscoe has helped the team achieve some remarkable results. In the year up to January, the team has seen:

300 people stopped and searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act

18 arrests on suspicion of offences including robbery, possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of a blade, among others

19 Cannabis warnings issued

10 Youth Offending referrals

9 summons to court

2 Traffic Report Offence reports issued.

These positive results continued last week as Roscoe sniffed out four people who indicated a presence of drugs. Out of those, two were dealt with for possession of cannabis and an arrest was made on a man who was wanted for six thefts.

“This is another benefit of this initiative. A person in possession of drugs may sometimes also be wanted for other offences,” says PC Watson. “Misuse of drugs is often linked to other criminality and it is pleasing to see that this method of policing can help deal with those responsible for other crimes.”

This high-visibility approach not only achieves results, it reassures the community that their concerns are being listened to and dealt with in innovative and effective ways.

“We continue to receive positive feedback from the public, both when we’re on patrol with Roscoe and afterwards,” says PC Watson. “They can see we are acting upon the information we have received from them and using it to deter drug use in the areas.

“We are a community focused organisation and this feedback drives our priorities. We are committed to our Humber Talking initiative, which sees us knock on doors and hear the concerns of members of the public. We then use this information to target those engaging in criminal behaviour.

“None of this would have been possible without the dedication of everyone involved – colleagues, partners and the public – so I want to pass on my thanks to all those who made this possible, and I hope we can continue with this popular and beneficial initiative in the future.”

If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please speak to your local team or call our non-emergency 101 line. If you would rather report it anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.