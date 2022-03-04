Lincoln village school pupils debate student finances on Martin Lewis Money Show

A group of pupils from William Farr School in Welton have appeared on the Martin Lewis Money Show and said proposals for changes to student loans would put people off pursuing a degree.

Six students, who are members of William Farr’s student council, were invited onto the ITV show after the school answered a call on Facebook for young people to discuss government changes to student loans.

Emilie Hamilton, Kiera Fraser, Alfie Harris, Tolan Enderby, Ma’in Oman and Lottie Hooto appeared on the “virtual wall” through the entire show on February 24, which focused on students after the government announcement of a review into student loans.

Under the proposals graduates will be asked to start paying off their debt sooner with the repayment threshold cut from £27,295 to £25,000 for new borrowers starting courses from September 2023.

Students will also be expected to pay back loans for 40 years instead of 30, but tuition fees will be capped at £9,250 for a further two years.

After the show Tolan Enderby said: “We took great pride in the idea that we were able to represent our school, while also taking part in being the face of a generation that the current changes will affect.

“We all agree it was a surreal opportunity that William Farr had been given and one we are incredibly grateful to have taken part in.”

The school’s headteacher Jonathan Knowler said: “We are very proud of the pupils. The views they presented were passionate but well researched and I am delighted they were able to give a voice to their concerns on a national stage.

“The school strives to develop intelligent, independent minds and our students expressed those values with enthusiasm and wisdom.”