Lincoln Westgate Water Tower lit yellow on COVID anniversary for those lost
In support of Marie Curie
Anglian Water will illuminate Westgate Water Tower in Lincoln in yellow this evening (Wednesday) in support of Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection.
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 marks two years since the first UK lockdown and since the start of the pandemic millions of people have been bereaved, both as a result of COVID-19 and other causes. The coronavirus restrictions also meant that many people had to grieve without the comfort of having friends and family around them.
The National Day of Reflection, organised by Marie Curie, gives people time to unite and reflect on the tragic loss of life and our collective grief as a nation.
Westgate Water Tower will be lit up yellow at 6pm on Wednesday and the grounds will be open to the public to enjoy the lights.
Anglian Water said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Marie Curie to support customers who are bereaved or those who are struggling to pay their bills.
“You may be aware of our array of support we offer to customers, and we are keen to support those people and communities who are impacted. If anyone needs some extra help from Anglian Water, they can call 0800 232 1951.”