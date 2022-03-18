Lincolnshire bands unite to play The Drill’s Ukraine emergency fundraiser

The Drill will host an evening of live music as local bands, Lincoln College and the city’s universities pull together to support the Lincoln entertainment venue’s Ukraine Emergency Fundraiser.

The special gig on Friday, March 25 will include sets from The Pylons, Mary’s Dream, Regulus, Shout Inferno, Albany, Serena Joy, and The Rills as well as Back to Mono DJs. The event will run from 5pm until late.

Tickets are now on sale for just £10 and all net ticket sales income will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

The bands have also waived their fees to help those affected by the current conflict in Ukraine caused by Russia’s invasion.

Craig Morrow, The Drill’s theatre manager, said: “We’ve been talking a lot internally about what The Drill could do to help and we were aware that similar conversations were taking place over the city, so after a few conversations with local artists we felt that hosting a fundraising gig was a great way for the local creative community to respond to the awful events unfolding in Ukraine.

“We’re delighted to be working with The Drill’s owners Lincoln College, along with our friends at University of Lincoln and BGU to maximise the impact of our event.

“We’d encourage people to buy a ticket, come along and get involved in what’s set to be a great event, so that we can raise some much-needed cash to provide practical support, whilst showing Lincoln’s support for the citizens of the Ukraine.”