Lincolnshire councils to dish out £150 tax rebates from April

Councils in Lincolnshire will begin handing out a £150 tax rebate from tomorrow (April 1).

The payment aims to soften the blow for millions of taxpayers sitting in bands A-D, and is a one-off cash sum (for direct debit payers only) which doesn’t need to be repaid.

However, it appears that depending which district you live in, some payments may take longer than others.

East Lindsey, South Holland and Boston Borough Council say they have an “objective to have all the direct debit payments processed during April and May”.

Meanwhile a spokesman for the City of Lincoln and North Kesteven District Councils said payments would begin from the end of April.

North East Lincolnshire has said the rebate will start to be paid to its residents from mid-May.

There have been warnings previously that thousands could miss out on getting their hands on the rebate as early as possible because they’re not signed up to direct debit.

However, many councils have forms that can be filled in to make claims.

As part of the government’s package of support for those facing rising costs, from October, there will also be a discretionary £200 reduction in energy bills by spreading the increased costs over a few years.

However, this payment will then be automatically recovered from people’s bills in equal £40 instalments over 5 years, beginning in 2023.

The Warm Home Discount will also be expanded so nearly three million low-income households nationally will benefit from a £150 discount.

