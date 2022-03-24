Lincolnshire ex-Strictly pro dancer in celeb line-up for ITV’s The Games

Grimsby’s Kevin Clifton, who appeared in seven series for Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, is one of 12 celebrities in the line-up for ITV’s live series The Games.

The show, which will air this spring, sees celebrities step out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then compete, hoping to be crowned top of the medals table.

The 39-year-old, who was given the nickname “Kevin from Grimsby” by Sir Bruce Forsyth, is currently starring as the Artilleryman in the 2022 Tour of Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of the Worlds. He recently posted topless photos of himself getting ready to swim on social media with the caption “Let’s go! Coming soon to ITV”.

The Games is hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, with former professional footballers Alex Scott and Chris Kamara as trackside reporter and commentator respectively.

The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome. Kevin will compete against the following 11 celebrities:

TV presenter Olivia Attwood

Influencer and model Phoenix Brown

Pop star Max George

Song writer Chelcee Grimes

Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman

Author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuinness

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith

Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini

Musician and TV star Wes Nelson

Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker

Actor Ryan Thomas

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities’ preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.

The leaderboard will take shape each night and the series will culminate in a final showdown, where one male and one female champion will be crowned.