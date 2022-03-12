Lincolnshire firefighters send kit donations to Ukraine
PPE and equipment will go to Ukrainian firefighters
Lincolnshire’s fire and rescue service has joined a national collection to send out kit and equipment to Ukraine, supporting frontline firefighters during the conflict with Russia.
The donations came from every single fire service in the UK, including Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, and were coordinated by charity FIRE AID and International Development, along with the National Fire Chiefs Council.
More than 5,000 items of fire and rescue equipment and PPE will be sent in convoy to Ukraine in a bid to support struggling emergency service workers in the Eastern European nation, as they look to fend off Russian invasion.
The Lincolnshire contribution came in the form of fire boots, masks and gas monitoring kit, which are now on their way to Ukraine via Poland.
The deployment is being supported by funding from the Home Office, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the FIA Foundation, as well as through a public appeal via JustGiving (donate here). More than £4,000 has been gathered on the fundraiser so far.
Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councilllor for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’ve all seen how the Ukrainian people have had their lives shattered and many of us have donated money or supplies to help support those fleeing war.
“At the same time, emergency services and volunteers in Ukraine still remain at the centre of conflict zones, protecting people and critical infrastructure.
“Providing equipment to support them in the most horrendous circumstances, is something we can do to help. I hope when they see the equipment from fire services across the UK, they know we stand alongside them.”
Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “A wide range of equipment has been donated from fire services– mostly kit that was due to be replaced soon or that is surplus to requirements.
“We know that firefighters in Ukraine are facing daily fires and other emergencies on a severe scale, and often using old or damaged kit. These donations should make a real difference to their capabilities and efforts.”