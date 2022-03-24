Memento bears for Lincolnshire’s neonatal families
A wonderful gesture
Babies being cared for at Lincolnshire hospitals’ neonatal units will be given a special memento of a cuddly teddy bear to remind parents of their time in care.
Staff on the neonatal units at both Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston have started giving keepsake bears to parents and their babies who require care at the hospitals.
The bears have been funded by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, and are produced by a small local business. They are wearing a t-shirt with a yellow graphic in tribute to the baby being born in Lincolnshire.
The idea for the bears came about after a discussion with a parent who had a child at the neonatal unit, who suggested a memento of their time there.
One mum, whose little boy Leo has already spent 15 days on the Lincoln County Hospital unit, said: “Everyone on the unit has been so lovely and I have been able to stay on site to be close to Leo. The nurses have taught me everything about caring for Leo and have just been so helpful.
“The bear is such a lovely token that will go in Leo’s memory box and will be something to show him when he is older.”
Carole Chapman, ward manager at Pilgrim Neonatal Unit, said: “Since the introduction of the bears we have had really good feedback from the parents, they love the idea of the bear that they can take away and keep as a reminder of their stay with us. It adds a personal touch to what is a very stressful time. A little piece of normality at a very abnormal time.
“I am really happy the charity was able to support us in the purchase of the bears. It means a great deal to be able to give this small token to our families in what can be a very stressful time.”