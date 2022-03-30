Lincolnshire hospitals to keep parking free for staff after pandemic scheme ends
The government’s free car parking scheme ends this week
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says it has no plans to reintroduce car parking charges for staff despite the government’s scheme coming to an end this week.
In July 2020, the government temporarily introduced free hospital car parking for all NHS staff for the duration of the pandemic, investing around £130 million over the past two years.
This is due to come to an end on March 31, so The Lincolnite asked ULHT if it would have any schemes continuing for staff after Thursday.
Paul Matthew, director of finance and digital at ULHT, said: “Before the pandemic, we made a commitment to colleagues that car parking would be free for our staff. Therefore we have no plans to reintroduce car parking charges for colleagues.”
The Department of Health and Social Care said it is delivering on its manifesto commitment to provide free hospital car parking to thousands more NHS patients and visitors, with more than 94% of NHS trusts implementing it for those who need it most. This includes NHS staff working on night shifts.
NHS car parking guidance for trusts and foundation trusts was updated on March 29, 2022 – read more here.
The latest guidance replaces the ‘NHS car parking guidance 2021 for NHS trusts and NHS foundation trusts’ that was originally published in 2021.