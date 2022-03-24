Lincolnshire hospitals trust due in court over ‘patient harm’
CQC brought the prosecution
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) will appear in court on Friday after an incident where a patient sustained an injury after being allegedly exposed to the risk of avoidable harm at Lincoln County Hospital.
ULHT will appear for the first hearing at Boston Magistrates Court at 2pm on March 25 to respond to a prosecution brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
CQC is prosecuting the trust for an alleged breach of regulation 22 and 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014. This regulation relates to healthcare providers’ responsibility to ensure people receive safe care and treatment.
Proceedings will note allegations of a failure to provide safe care and treatment to a service user, named as Iris Longmate, resulting in avoidable harm at Lincoln County Hospital on or before March 3, 2019.
As well as this, it is claimed that all service users of the Greetwell Ward section of Lincoln County Hospital were exposed to “significant risk” of avoidable harm, on the same date.
CQC said it is unable to release any further information until legal proceedings have concluded.