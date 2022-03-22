Lincolnshire inventor builds tunnel from house to his shed to ‘avoid rain’
He built a metal underground bunker!
A inventor from Stamford with 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube recently completed a big section of his project to build a 12 metre tunnel from his Lincolnshire house to his shed.
Colin Furze dug a hole in his garden in 2015, “practically turning it into a quarry”. Inside the hole he started to construct a metal underground bunker.
Three years ago he started digging a tunnel in secret to go from his workshop to his house, and eventually onto the bunker in his back garden, so he can move between the two and ‘get away from the rain’.
The tunnel comes up in a cupboard in Colin’s kitchen which has been reinforced with steel and concrete.
He uploaded the latest episode of his video series ‘Digging A Secret Tunnel’ earlier this month titled ‘Part 8 HOUSE to SHED DONE’, which has already been watched by over 4.7 million people.
The project saw him remove around three-and-a-half tonnes of rubble a day. He also built a mine cart track to help transport the rubble out of the hole.
He worked on the tunnel with help from his friends Tom Lamb and Rick Simpson and described it as “one of the most enjoyable projects we’ve ever worked on”.
People have questioned him about the point of the tunnel saying that surely it is quicker to walk out the back door and across the yard to the shed, then it is to go down the steps, along the tunnel, and back up the steps. He decided to put that to the test and it was indeed much quicker by 16 seconds, but “more fun”.
Colin has invented numerous unique and whacky things over the years, including a remote-control wheelie bin and 360 degrees swing.
Digging A Secret Tunnel