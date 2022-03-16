Major Lincoln road closed due to serious crash
Traffic is extremely heavy as a result
Latest: Two men in their 20s and a woman in her early teens have been injured.
A section of Brant Road and Calder Road in Lincoln has been closed for several hours due to a serious collision.
Emergency services were called to the area just after midnight on Wednesday, March 16.
The road and footpaths were closed off by police, who advised drivers to avoid the area.
The road remains closed at the time of writing (8am) and traffic is extremely heavy in the area.
Bus journeys also appear to be affected by the closure.
Numerous reports on social media indicate the collision involved a motorcycle. This has not yet been confirmed.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
