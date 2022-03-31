Man arrested after cannabis grow find in Boston
A warrant was carried out
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants.
The man was arrested after a warrant was carried out at an address in Pilleys Lane in Boston at around 8.20am on 28 March.
A total of 138 cannabis plants, more than 300g of cannabis bush and drug paraphernalia was discovered at the address.
The man has been released under investigation, and our investigation is ongoing.
If anyone can assist with our investigation, or if to report a crime, call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.
Incident 62 of 28 March.