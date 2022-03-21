Man boarded train to Lincoln after alleged teen sexual assault
She was approached while waiting at the platform
A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl earlier this month boarded a train to Lincoln after the alleged incident.
The girl was waiting on platform two at Worksop train station when she was allegedly approached by a man and sexually assaulted at 5pm on Saturday, March 5.
British Transport Police officers investigating the incident launched an appeal for witnesses and further information on Monday, March 21.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist with their enquiries.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 459 of 05/03/22.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.