Man charged after cannabis plants found in Kirton property
He is due to appear at court on Monday.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with cultivation of cannabis after emergency services attended an address in Kirton, on Friday (4 March).
We received a call at 2.23pm from our colleagues in the ambulance service, requesting assistance following a medical emergency at the property on London Road.
A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
While at the property, officers discovered a cannabis grow of around 300 plants. A second man, Aivaras Velavicius, 27, of London Road, Kirton, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with cultivation of cannabis.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court on Monday.
We continue to investigate, and anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 249 of 4 March.
Reference: Incident 249 of 4 March