Man charged after cannabis plants found in Kirton property

The Cleethorpes masterplan has been unveiled as a big fanfare – but it is just the tip of the iceberg.

From ‘Centre Parcs by the sea’ to a possible answer to car parking woes, it is an exciting time for the resort.

However, not all projects become a reality.

We have taken a look at the big projects on the horizon, plus some which never made it.

The White Palm

It would have been taller than the Angel of the North.

The White Palm was to tower over Cleethorpes seafront as an eye-catching landmark to draw visitors in.

The 22 metre (72 ft) tall sculpture was designed by artist Wolfgang Weileder following a grant from the Coastal Communities Fund.

It divided opinion immediately when it was announced in 2019.

Councillor John Fenty defended it at the time, saying: “Art can be controversial. Did you know that the Angel of the North was strongly opposed, but now is a much loved landmark?”

It was intended to evoke the past – a petrified forest now covered by the Humber – and look to the future where the world is transformed by climate change.

However, most of the discussion was about the cost of this bold and unusual project.

After COVID hit and budgets tightened, modern art didn’t seem like a such prudent investment.

It was axed in 2021 as the council cut their loses.

Some £20,000 had already been spent on artist’s fees, consultation with local businesses, and the early stages of the planning process.

However, the final sum would have soared as high as £170,000, thanks to the pandemic and the rising cost of materials.

While it had been funded with a grant, the council would have had to cough up if it had gone over-budget.

Council leader Philip Jackson said: “The decision we have taken on the white palm hasn’t been an easy one, but there were a number of factors we had to take into consideration including the Covid related delays and escalating costs.

“This last year has changed the focus of many people and businesses, as well as our own, and we think it’s important to take a fresh look at the resort as a whole and plan for its future.”

A poll found that three-quarters of people didn’t think it was worth bringing the palm to Cleethorpes.

One Cleethorpes

Cleethorpes’ skyline will be radically changed when three huge apartment blocks are built near the seafront… if they ever are.

The One Cleethorpes development got permission to build 99 stylish apartments plus shopping space back in August 2018.

Since then, there has been little news on whether they will go ahead.

The nine, 11 and 13-storey buildings would offer stunning sea views from the site of the former Clifton Bingo Hall on Grant Street, making them the tallest residential buildings in Cleethorpes.

Commercial and retail spaces on the ground level and an underground car park would also be created.

They divided opinion right from the start.

While they would help to regenerate an underused area, some felt they were just too tall for the seafront.

Critics branded them “hideous” or “Benidorm Towers.”

Planners said the scheme offered the chance to create a “bold and iconic” new project to transform the resort.

We are still waiting to see if it’s one that will go ahead.

Grant Street car park

A surprisingly controversial project which is currently underway is the £3.5 million upgrade to Cleethorpes’ Grant Street car park.

An extra storey would create 268 new spaces for visitors to the resort.

This would also alleviate residents’ headache with tourists parking in front of their houses and blocking them out.

It seemed like a win-win situation.

But there has been a vocal response which seems to have caught the council by surprise.

First came the revelation that the car park currently makes just £23,000 a year, yet the council hopes to use revenue from it to pay off the £3.5 million loan.

Then a petition was started by residents who didn’t want to see the construction.

Ward councillor Marie Green said a park and ride would be a better solution for the town, stopping traffic from reaching Cleethorpes in the first place.

The council believe that revenue will significantly rise once the upgrade has been made.

A spokesperson said: “With a current shortage of car parking in Cleethorpes during the peak tourist season, it is vital we cater for the volume of traffic we welcome to the resort.

“The single-storey extension to Grant Street Car Park will relieve some of the parking pressures in existing resort car parks and side streets, and also reduce the need for visitors to drive around the resort searching for somewhere to park, therefore, reducing congestion and helping the environment.”

Pleasure Island

The theme park which brought thousands of families hours of fun has stood abandoned for six years now.

However, it could soon be a major resort attraction again.

There are plans to turn it into a holiday destination with 250 eco-lodges, an hotel and superstore.

The project – dubbed ‘Centre Parcs by the Sea’ – is estimated to need between £80 million to £90 million investment and create 200 to 300 jobs.

The 148 bedroom hotel’s design will be a nod to Cleethorpes Pier and will include a based conference centre for up to 900 people.

A large lake will host activities including kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing.

Developer YPG Fab 2, owned by Adrian Smith and Ming Yeung, have created a video generated walkthrough of what the site could look like.

Adrian promised it will “put Cleethorpes back on the map as an up market holiday destination”.

He added: “We knew from the start that North East Lincolnshire Council did not want yet more static caravan holiday complexes. We have enough of those on the East Coast. We are aiming to extend the holiday attractions eastwards.”