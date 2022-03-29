Market traders join forces to open Lincoln’s Little Shops in Cornhill Quarter
Over 90 years of experience between them
Three Lincoln-based traders, who previously worked in the Central market and have over 90 years experience between them, have opened a joint venture together in the Cornhill Quarter.
Classical Underwear, Alter IT and The Wool Box joined together to open Lincoln’s Little Shops at 10 St Mary’s Street on Monday, March 28.
Caroline Shelley is the owner of Classical Underwear and worked in the Central Market for 30 years. Classical Underwear, originally known as The Underwear Stall, provides a range of nightwear, socks, handkerchiefs and underwear.
Alter IT was established by David and Fe Bird in 2000 and offers alteration and repairs for clothing and furnishings.
Linda Hodds, owner of The Wool Box traded in the Central Market for 30 years and offers a wide variety of wool products, needles and patterns.
Caroline Shelley, owner of Classical Underwear, said: “We are really happy to be joining together and moving into the 10 St Mary’s Street space. I am looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to Lincoln’s Little Shops”.
Tim Bradford, Managing Director of Banks Long & Co, added: “We are so pleased that through positive collaboration between all parties, these three unique and popular local businesses have been able to relocate to premises ideal for their use and continue to be able to enjoy the benefits of trading side by side.”