More people die on roads than in murder and terrorism combined, says senior Lincs cop
He will again be embarking on a charity challenge to raise awareness
Lincolnshire Police’s head of crime has again been spearheading a UK-wide awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of crashes, warning the public more people die on the roads each year than from murder and terrorism combined.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox of the Lincolnshire force appeared on BBC1’s Crimewatch Live this week to discuss the alarming rate of fatalities as a result of road traffic collisions in the UK.
Each day in this country, five people die and more than 60 people are seriously injured in crashes on UK roads, and Andy Cox says this is a figure that can and should be reduced.
As part of the national campaign, Det Chief Supt Cox, supported by other police forces and emergency services, will run, walk and cycle 30 miles each day across the country, in the hope of raising £500,000 for road victims’ charity RoadPeace.
He will start on the Isle of Wight where he grew up, before ending at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, joined by high-profile fundraisers Jeremy Vine and the Eggheads along the way.
It is a similar challenge to one he completed last year, where he ran 200km from Crystal Palace (the location of the first ever UK fatal road crash), to the National Memorial Arboretum, again for RoadPeace, raising over £41,000 in the process.
The challenge will take place between May 16 and 22, which is Global Road Safety Week, and has so far raised more than £25,000. To donate, visit the JustGiving page.
“Unfortunately, so many people just see that as an acceptable number, but of course it isn’t,” said Det Chief Supt Cox.
“Ninety-five per cent of fatal crashes link to driver error so that’s about people’s driving standards, culture and their respect for the roads.”
He added: “I always make the point that more people die on the UK’s roads than through murder and terrorism combined, so it’s time that all road users start to take road danger as seriously.”