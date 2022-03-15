Murder investigation launched in Broadholme, near Saxilby
Investigations continue
We have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 58-year-old man at an address in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby.
We have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers were called to the address at 1.38pm yesterday (Monday 14 March) to reports from East Midlands Ambulance Service that a man had died at the property. Next of kin are aware, and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Specialist teams are currently on scene conducting their enquiries, and there will remain a heavy police presence in the area for at least the next few days.
This remains a live investigation, and updates will provided when they are available.
Our original release can be found here.
Reference: Incident 239 of 14 March