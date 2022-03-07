Murder trial for Boston man after girlfriend’s remains found in country park

Jenna Bierton scored six tries as league leaders Lincoln Ladies won at Kesteven, while the club’s men’s 1st XV claimed a big away victory against Coalville.

Lincoln Rugby Club’s great weekend began on Saturday as the 1st XV made the trip to Leicestershire, to face a Coalville side that they have previously found tough to play against away from home.

Lincoln were in confident mood and ran in eight tries to secure a 54-10 win and their fourth league victory in a row.

Owen Mitchinson capped an excellent performance with two tries, while stand-in captain Jim Calveley, David Beveridge, Cynyr Jones, Jake Keeton, Josh White, and Lewis Wilson scored one try apiece.

Louie Cooke successfully kicked seven conversions for the visitors, while Eren Hamilton put in a fantastic performance and was named as man-of-the-match by the Lincoln squad.

On Sunday, Lincoln Ladies continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 39-0 away win against a gutsy Kesteven Ladies team.

Lincoln’s top scorer Jenna Bierton scored a double hat-trick of tries, including two great interceptions.

Harriet Fluck also scored a try for Lincoln, while Emily Nelson and Naomi Stirling kicked one conversion apiece.

Lincoln, who have won all nine of their league games this season, remain top of the table with just one match left against Sleaford on March 26.

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s Under-18s player Izzy Vinter has been selected for the NLD squad for the festival being held in Sleaford on March 20. It was also a great day for Lincoln’s Under-15s who won 17-14 away against Oakham.

Kesteven battled hard throughout the match against Lincoln Ladies and never gave up with Robyn Albans, who rose through the junior ranks at the club, impressing on her senior debut for the home team.

Lilliemae Reid, Kelly Chittock, Kerri Arlando and Hermione Farmer put in excellent performances for the home side.

In the same division – Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) – Boston Ladies won 29-0 away against Sleaford Ladies in what was their last league match of the season.

Captain Hannah Booth, Sydney Elston, Tash Champion, Sherrie Christian, and Tiana Woollaston all scored tries. Booth and Sophie Lorenz each kicked one conversion.

Sleaford battled hard and defended strongly and their post-match awards were given to Amanda Hunt, Megan Jones, and Charlotte Hancock.

The match between Deeping Devils Ladies and Peterborough was postponed.

In the Women’s NC 2 North (East), Jazz Clark and Cassie Milestone both scored tries as Scunthorpe Women claimed a 14-5 away win at Doncaster.

Clark converted both tries for Scunthorpe, while Ella Nutbrown made her senior debut for the club after having risen through the junior ranks.

Grimsby Lynx Women battled hard in their away friendly against Hemsworth, which ended in a 36-7 defeat.

Grimsby’s try was scored by Jess Whittaker and Charlotte Harrowing successfully added the conversion.

Other Results – Men’s Rugby

In the Midlands Premier, two tries from Ollie Cole helped Scunthorpe to a 36-25 home win against Sandbach.

Jake McKay, Marcus Payne, Ben Hyde, and Tom Alldridge also scored tries for Scunthorpe. Alldridge also kicked one conversion and Josh Clarke added two.

In Midlands Two East (North), captain George Grant scored a good team try from a driving maul as Market Rasen & Louth lost 41-5 at Newark.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford battled hard in a narrow 31-22 home defeat against St Ives.

Auz Schwarz, Austin Baker, James Green and Mike Kendall all scored tries for the hosts, with Iain Downer adding one conversion.

In Midlands Three East (North), Rowan Mason, Jaron Cowern, and Tom Hobbs all scored tries as Boston won 24-17 at Belper.

Wayne Harley kicked three conversions and a penalty for Boston.

Boston’s 2nd XV played their first game of the year as two tries from Jake Blanshard helped them to a 24-7 win against Horncastle.

George Sharp and Jose Arujo also scored tries for Boston, with John Hummel kicking two conversions.

Meanwhile, Boston’s popular Stump 7s event will return at the club on July 23. This year is set to be the biggest yet with six pitches, a big campsite, and live music in the evening. Anyone interested in entering a team should contact Boston Rugby Club’s Facebook page.

Matt Stringer crossed for two tries as Grimsby picked up a losing bonus point in a narrow 24-19 defeat at Ashfield in Midlands Three East (North).

Mike Vankampen also scored a try for Grimsby, who had three further scores held up, while Jess Matthews kicked two conversions.

Jack Palin and Dan Turner both scored tries as promotion-chasing Kesteven lost 38-17 away against Nottingham Casuals.

Kesteven’s remaining points came via the boot of Liam Shields, who kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Midlands Three East (South), two tries from Adam Binns helped second-placed Bourne to a 39-10 home victory against Northampton Mens Own.

Josh Lynch grabbed a try on his first game playing second row, while Harry Thornburn and Laurence Sidwell scored one apiece, with the latter also adding a conversion.

Sam Evison kicked two penalties and three conversions to complete a great result for Bourne.

James Luto and Ash Anker both scored tries as Spalding lost 56-12 at home against Rushden & Higham.

In Midlands Four East (North), Daniel Chadwick crossed for two tries as Gainsborough were crowned league champions with a hard-fought 31-12 victory against Sleaford.

Kieron Smythe, Brad Beresford, and Jordy Holden also scored tries for Gainsborough and the remaining points came via conversions from Tudor Roberts.

Adam Loveday scored both of Sleaford’s tries and captain Dan Mackie added one conversion.

Due to their waterlogged pitch, Gainsborough’s home match was played at East Retford’s ground.

Cleethorpes were awarded a home walkover against Worksop.

In Midlands Four East (South), captain Haydn Johns scored a try and a conversion as Stamford College Old Boys claimed a narrow 12-5 victory at home against South Leicester.

Harry Bell also scored a try for seventh-placed Stamford.

It was a tough afternoon for sixth-placed Deepings who lost 26-0 at league leaders Biggleswade.