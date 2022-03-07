13 seconds ago

Murder trial for Boston man after girlfriend’s remains found in country park

Ranoszek appeared in court

Ilona Golabek, 27, went missing on November 11 and a man is now set to go on trial for her alleged murder. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A Boston man accused of murdering his partner, Ilona Golabek, has this morning (Monday) appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, is due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on April 25.

Last week Lincolnshire Police revealed they had found the body of Ms Golabek in Witham Way Country Park, Boston.

Ranoszek this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link from custody. He spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a further hearing to decide if the murder trial will take place next month and remanded Ranoszek back into custody.

A report was made to Lincolnshire Police force control room on February 19 about suspected human remains, which were found in Witham Way Country Park in Boston.

A police cordon was put in place at Witham Way Country Park in Boston after the discovery of human bones. | Photo: Chris Skinner

Officers recovered bones from the scene and then began examining three further ‘areas of interest’ within the park.

They found further human remains while doing so, including body parts concealed in bags, which were sent off for DNA tests to be carried out.

On March 1, Lincolnshire Police confirmed the remains were those of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek.

Police attended the scene at Witham Way Country Park. | Photo: Chris Skinner

Ms Golabek was reported as being missing from Boston on November 9 last year and following an investigation, Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.

Her partner, Kamil Ranoszek, was arrested on November 23 as part of this inquiry and was later charged with Ilona’s murder, which he denies.