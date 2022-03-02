“My absolute superhero”: Boy, 8, saves mum’s life after she collapsed at home

An eight-year-old boy from Lincoln helped save his mum’s life when he put her in the recovery position and stayed calm on the phone to 999 after she collapsed at home.

Since May last year self-employed nail technician and educator Samantha Richardson, 31, has been suffering from a heart default which causes her to collapse and has led to multiple trips to A&E.

The heart issues first started last May within 48 hours of her having her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. She is still awaiting an urgent referral for a tilt table test to look into the issue and see if it is related to the jab, but wants to focus her immediate attention on praising the quick-thinking actions of her “superhero” son – Tarran Parkinson.

On Monday, February 28, Samantha was getting ready for work, and her son Tarran sorted for school, when she collapsed. She was unresponsive and fitting and started to burn up, which hadn’t happened on the previous times she had collapsed.

Tarran made a video call to his dad Matt Parkinson to alert him to the situation before putting his mum in the recovery position and ringing 999. Tarran stayed calm, despite what was happening, and followed all the advice given to him by the operator.

Matt and his mum then arrived, followed by a first responder. Samantha slowly started to come round, but felt very well and sick and couldn’t recall what had happened. Fortunately, she didn’t need to be admitted to hospital, but she is still awaiting answers as to what is causing her heart problems.

Samantha told The Lincolnite: “Tarran stayed on the phone with them (999) the whole time and they said he stayed really calm throughout everything. It was amazing for an eight-year-old to think so fast and to act like he did was really good.

“The collapsing has been ongoing (since May last year) and sometimes happens on a daily basis, but I’d never had a seizure previously. I don’t know what would have happened if Tarran hadn’t made that phone call.

“The paramedic was blown away by what he did. Tarran is my superhero and helped save my life.”

Samantha added: “He is so friendly and fun, everyone at school gets on with him, he is like a social butterfly. He takes people under his wing and always puts others first, which is really amazing.

“He’s such a good little boy, he loves spending time with his family and friends. He’s really into WWE and his idol his Roman Reigns, and he enjoys gaming and going on his trampoline. He deserves the world and I want everyone to know how amazing he is.”

Samantha is currently under cardio care at Lincoln County Hospital and has been waiting for an urgent referral for the tilt table test since August.

Although she totally understands the backlog and waiting list caused by the coronavirus pandemic, she is getting frustrated by the long wait for answers.

She said: “I have been in and out of hospital and in August I was urgently referred for a tilt table test and I can’t have treatment until this is done.

“I can completely understand the NHS has been affected massively and I appreciate there is a delay. I thought it would be six months but in the long run, because my condition has been getting worse, it is getting frustrating that I can’t get a timeframe or an answer.

“I am glad I had both my vaccines. I had COVID recently and feel it would have been worse if I hadn’t had them, but I am wary of having my booster. I was told by my GP to hold off on this until I get answers (about the referral).”

The Lincolnite contacted United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust on Samantha’s behalf to push for answers as to how the referral is progressing.

A hospital spokesperson said: “We are unable to discuss individual cases. Our teams, however, continue to monitor all of our waiting times, ensuring referrals are assessed and then prioritised on urgency and clinical need.

“We would therefore encourage anyone experiencing a significant deterioration in their symptoms to seek further advice, so that any referral can be reviewed and prioritised as appropriate.

“Our Patient Advice and Liaison Service is available to support with any questions or concerns individuals that may have about their care.”