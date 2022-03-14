Newark man charged with murder of mother of three

We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage following an ATM break in Ruskington in the early hours of this morning (Monday 14 March).

Officers were called to the Lincolnshire Co-op store in High Street, at 1.36am. The doors to the store were found to have been forced open and the shutters damaged to gain entry before the ATM was targeted, and cassette boxes were taken from inside the machine.

A white Ford panel transit van believed to have been used in the incident was abandoned at the scene and recovered by police. The vehicle was reported stolen from Cherry Lane, Stubton near Newark.

The break-in is believed to have taken place between 1.25am and 1.40am, and also involved a dark coloured sporty style saloon car. There were potentially four suspects who participated in the burglary, who are believed to have left in that vehicle headed in the Westcliffe Road direction towards Roxholme.

We have launched a burglary investigation and at this stage, we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances or connection to other incidents, but believe that this recent break could be connected to two other similar incidents in Scotter and Horncastle in the past three weeks.

There will be an increased police presence in the village today while officers carry out enquiries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch. If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the days leading up to the incident, or have seen any suspicious vehicles, we would like to hear from you. We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage.

By calling 101 quoting incident 17 of 14 March.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 17 of 14 March.

quoting incident 17 of 14 March. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 17 of 14 March