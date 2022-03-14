Newark man charged with murder of mother of three
She was found dead in her home
A 26-year-old man from Newark has been charged with murdering a 47-year-old mother of three in her home.
Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation after Clair Ablewhite, 47, was fatally wounded at a property on Hall Lane in Colston Bassett, between Nottingham and Grantham, on Friday, February 25.
Her body was discovered the following day and a post-mortem examination confirmed she had suffered stab wounds.
John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue in Newark, was charged with murder on Friday, March 11 and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our teams of detectives, specialist search officers and other local officers have been working around the clock to investigate… and I am pleased to say that a suspect has now been charged.
“Our investigation continues and our thoughts remain with Clair’s family at this difficult time.”