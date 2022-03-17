Open arms welcome for Ukrainian refugees to study at University of Lincoln

The University of Lincoln will be opening its doors to Ukrainian students and academics who are seeking refuge from the conflict in their country, offering tuition waivers and job roles for anyone looking to work or complete studies.

Ever since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February, the University of Lincoln has been donating funds and raising awareness to help those affected.

A solidarity stand was arranged outside the Students’ Union on March 10, with more than a hundred staff, students and members of the wider community in attendance.

Now, the university will be going that extra mile to help, by offering support and facilities to Ukrainian students by enabling them to continue their studies right here in Lincoln.

A package of support will be offered initially for 15 undergraduate and five postgraduate students who want to transfer to Lincoln, having had to leave their Ukrainian university.

This offer includes a full tuition fee waiver and accommodation bursary, as well as welfare support from the university’s wellbeing and student support teams.

As well as this, a system is being developed for academic staff displaced by the Ukraine conflict to continue their work at Lincoln for a minimum of six months.

To ensure that those who arrive in Lincoln are sufficiently supported, the university has launched a public fundraising campaign to cover living costs in the form of providing bursaries.

Anybody who would like to donate to the cause is being asked to visit the university’s dedicated JustGiving page.

Prof Neal Juster, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, said: “We must show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all those who oppose the invasion. We are determined as an organisation and community to find ways in which we can help, and given the nature of our university, we are well placed to provide specific support.

“Senior leaders from the university have been discussing with colleagues and leaders in the city about arrangements for students and academics who are being forced to leave Ukraine and are able to enter the UK.

“I’m pleased we can help, and I welcome all students and academics to our wonderful community. We wish to see the Ukrainian Higher Education System recover as quickly as possible and our support is intended to help achieve this aim.

“On behalf of the University of Lincoln, I thank all those who continue to go above and beyond to support people who need it most.”