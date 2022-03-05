Over 90% of children get first place school in North East Lincolnshire

Over 90 per cent of schoolchildren in North East Lincolnshire have been allocated their preferred secondary school for September.

A total of 1,957 residents applied for places this year as children transferred to the next stage of their education.

Parents and carers have now been notified where their child has been accepted.

The overwhelming majority – 92.9 per cent – will be attending their first choice of school.

There will be 4.2 per cent of children going to their second preference and 1.5 per cent have been allocated their third choice.

A small number – 1.4 per cent – weren’t offered any of their preferred choices. They have instead been given a place at the nearest available school.

Parents and carers can appeal decisions which have been made.

Any late applications or changes to original preferences will be considered at a second allocation on March 31, 2022.

Councillor Ian Lindley, portfolio holder for Children and Education at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “The allocation of school places is a complex task and it can be an emotive time for families awaiting the outcome of their application.

“I’m really pleased that the vast majority of pupils have been allocated their first preference. However, any parent/carer who has not received their preferred school will be sent advice and information on how to appeal the decision.”

The council’s school’s admission team is available to offer impartial advice about allocations and which schools still have places.

To contact them, ring 01472 326291 (option 4) or email [email protected].