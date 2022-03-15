Police arrest man, 48, in Lincoln murder probe

Work to rebuild sections of Halmer Gate roundabout in Spalding will start in April, after high contractor costs prompted the project to be postponed last year.

Resurfacing works were set to take place in August last year, but Lincolnshire County Council said that the project had been halted after it was revealed that the final quote price was significantly higher than expected from the contractor.

Due to the exact costs being ‘commercially sensitive’, the figures were not disclosed, but almost a year on from the postponement, work will now begin to improve the busy Halmer Gate roundabout.

The work will start on Monday, April 4, with the first of two phases lasting three weeks, subject to weather.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles throughout the project, as will access for residents within the work extents wherever possible, but the council has said there may be times where works will be undertaken directly outside a property. Residents will be notified in advance when this happens.

The two phases of work are as follows:

Phase 1 – Queens Road & Halmer Gate

Monday, April 4 to Thursday, April 14, weekday only, at Halmer Gate roundabout, on Queens Road (from Culpins Close to the roundabout) and on Halmer Gate (from Exeter Drive to the roundabout)

roundabout, on Queens Road (from Culpins Close to the roundabout) and on (from Exeter Drive to the roundabout) A combination of single-leg roundabout closures and full roundabout closures will in place as required from 7:30am to 6pm – advanced notice signage will be in place

Diversion route via C850 Halmer Gate -Church Street / B1173 Church Gate / A16-A1175 roundabout / A16-B1165 roundabout / C850 Low Road, and vice versa (local diversions will also be in place for Queens Road & Albert Street when required)

Phase 2 – Low Road

Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, April 22 from the roundabout to Low Fields Avenue

Road closure on Low Road from 9:30am to 6pm (the roundabout and all other legs, including Halmer Gate , will remain fully open)

, will remain fully open) Diversion route via C850 Halmer Gate -Church Street / B1173 Church Gate / A16-A1175 roundabout / A16-B1165 roundabout / C850 Low Road, and vice versa

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Despite this important project being temporarily postponed last year, we’re really happy to say works are now set to start early next month.

“This scheme will involve fully resurfacing Halmer Gate roundabout along with sections of the roads that connect to it. In fact, over 3,000 tonnes of tarmac and stone will be used during the three-week project.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including carrying the first phase of the scheme out during the Easter holidays so school buses and people doing the school run aren’t affected by the daytime roundabout closures.

“We expect to have all the works on Halmer Gate and at the roundabout fully wrapped up before school restarts on Tuesday, April 19. From then, the team will be moving on to Low Road for four days – but Halmer Gate and roundabout itself will be open at that time.

“When finished, these improvements will make travelling in and around Spalding much safer and more comfortable for all road users.”