Police arrest man, 48, in Lincoln murder probe
The investigation remains live, police say
A 48-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murdering of a 58-year-old man in a village near Lincoln.
Police were called to an address on School Lane in Broadholme near Saxilby at 1.38pm on Monday, after East Midlands Ambulance Service reported the death of a man at the property.
The victim was confirmed as a 58-year-old man. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder after an investigation was launched, and he remains in police custody while enquiries are carried out.
Specialist teams are still at the scene and there will be a heavy police presence in the area in the coming days, with police confirming this remains a live investigation despite the man’s arrest.