Police believe Grantham shed thefts are linked

They are appealing for help to track down those responsible

Following a series of shed break-ins and thefts in the Grantham area over the past few months, we are appealing for further help to track down those responsible.

We believe that the majority of these incidents are linked, and it has come to our attention that there may be a video of a theft from shed taking place, which shows an offender committing a theft.

It is understood that the offender’s face is clearly recognisable in the video, which was posted to a private social media account and subsequently either removed or hidden from external viewing.

We believe that the video will significantly help our investigations, and we would like to see that footage. We are appealing to anyone with information about the Facebook accounts involved, or the footage itself to contact us.

Sergeant lee Mayfield from the Grantham Neighbourhood policing team, said: “These are not small and insignificant incidents; these burglaries are having a significant impact on the local community. Schoolchildren are being left without bikes to get to school, families are being deprived of expensive tools and gardening equipment, and then there is the personal intrusion into their properties, to name just a few things.

“We’re doing everything in our power to find the people or persons responsible, and now we are directly appealing to the public to help with a vital piece of evidence to help us progress our investigations.”

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

Call 07788907778.

Email [email protected] putting “Shed thefts in Grantham” in the subject line.

Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.