Pupils at Lincoln school become national squash champions

A team of key stage three girls from Lincoln Minster School have become the number one ranked squash team in England after winning a national competition.

The team of Charlotte, Lucy, Lydia, Priyaa and Zara, who are all coached by Lincoln Minster School, beat off all competition at the National Schools Championships on Wednesday, March 23 to be crowned winners of the event.

It was organised by England Squash, the sport’s national governing body, and saw teams from all over the country compete for the title of number one key stage three team.

The finals were held at Nottingham Squash Club and ended up being a fantastic day for Lincoln Minster School, as the key stage three boys’ team also ended up in the national top ten for their category.

The children are coached by Fran Wallis, who recently became England’s number one and the UK’s number two in the national squash over 50s category.

Fran Wallis, Lincoln Minster School squash coach, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our girls’ team. Through the whole tournament they showed true skill and determination, all whilst growing their love for the sport – and now they’re so excited to be named squash England champions.

“Our key stage three boys’ team also delivered a performance to be proud of, which saw them reach the national top 10.”