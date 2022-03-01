‘Quirky’ Lincolnshire B&B owner takes centre stage on Four in a Bed

A Lincolnshire pub and B&B owner who’s been described as “a little bit eccentric, a little bit quirky, and fairly meticulous” took centre stage with his best friend on the first episode of this week’s Four in a Bed.

The Channel 4 show sees B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay with each other, as they compete to be crowned best hosts.

This week’s competition kicked off on Monday with Village Limits Pub & B&B, which is located on Stixwould Road in Woodhall Spa, although Lincoln and the iconic Cathedral also made a brief appearance.

Village Limits has been owned by David and Leigh Coulam for around a year after they took over and renovated the pub. David was joined on the show by his best friend of 23 years Kim Goodman.

The Lincolnshire business is up against three other pairs – Zoe Walton and her daughter Mia from The Old Mill in Yarm, Martin McDade and Iris Anderson from The Elan Hotel in Rhayader, Powys, and Spencer Braydon-Phillips who runs The Royal Oak Inn in Luxborough, Somerset, who was joined by his friend Gavin Reece.

There are six rooms available for up to £100 and upon entering the spacious accommodation, after being taken to the Bubble Car museum in Langrick, Boston, the feedback from the other three impressed pairs in the competition was positive. All three pairs said they would happily stay at Village Limits again.

Zoe said the bathroom was “immaculate” and Gavin was also impressed, but described the quirky room as “more Willy Wonka”. However, Martin was critical about the sink plug and the pipe underneath.

What caught the eye and caused debate was the breakfast hamper delivered to everyone’s doors rather than the guests having a cooked breakfast together. The breakfast hamper contains homemade croissants, fruit juices, cereals, and a hot element which can include a bacon roll.

The guests all enjoyed the food and praised its quality, including Mia who said the the “croissants are amazing” and her mum Zoe who added that the “sausages are beautiful”.

Not everyone was sure about the breakfast being a hamper option as Spencer and Gavin scored them with a 5/10 for that element. The overall consensus seemed to be that the guests would have preferred a full English.

On the show, business owner David said: “We want people to enjoy the whole benefits of the room, they can be more relaxed and eat in their pyjamas.”

Viewers won’t find out until Friday, March 5 what amounts the other three pairs decided to pay for their stay at Village Limits, and what position the Lincolnshire business finished in the final standings.

When contacted by The Lincolnite before Monday’s show, the owners said they were unable to give any interviews until all of this week’s episodes have been aired.

Village Limits are not the first Lincolnshire business to appear on the show in recent years.

Earlier this month Peter Storey and his partner Alex Muse, who run The George Inn in Barton-Upon-Humber, were named as the winners by just 0.5% after being pitted against other hoteliers in Holmfirth, Blackpool and Warwickshire

Debbie Grant, who owns Lincoln Holiday Retreat on Pig Lane, off Skellingthorpe Road, finished as runner-up in 2018.