Red Arrows to fly around RAF Waddington to “familiarise” with new base

With the school Easter holidays fast approaching and the weather getting warmer, families will have plenty of options to keep their little ones entertained this April.

The Easter holidays, according to Lincolnshire County Council’s term times, run from anywhere between April 1 and April 19, allowing children to have two weeks off school during this time.

There have been a series of events and activities organised across Lincolnshire to keep families entertained this April, from quirky dragon hunts to art installations and active sports days.

Here are some of the best things you can get up to in Lincolnshire this Easter holidays:

Lincoln City Safari

Wild animals are about to take over Lincoln this Easter, but thankfully they are just artificial grass sculptures on a Lincoln BIG-organised fun-filled safari trail.

Arriving to transform the city between April 13 and April 24, the Lincoln City Safari trail will see animals of all shapes and sizes appear at numerous locations, including the Waterside, St Marks and the Cornhill Quarter.

It will be completely free to access and families are invited to post selfies with the animals, using #LincolnSafari and tagging @LincolnBIG on social media.

Luke Jerram’s Gaia installation at The Collection

A touring art installation of the Earth’s surface is currently on display at The Collection Museum in Lincoln, and will be until the end of May, so it could prove a perfect activity for the family.

The sphere is internally lit, measures six metres in diameter, and uses detailed NASA imagery to project the Earth into the real world. Each centimetre of the sculpture represents 21km of our planet, bringing us closer than ever before to the wonder of our world.

The Collection is asking visitors to ‘pay-what-you-decide’ for this exhibition, in a bid to make it accessible to as many people as possible.

Easter Extravaganza at Rand Farm Park

An immersive Easter experience will be held at Rand Farm Park over the holidays, allowing families to meet and greet the rabbits at the farm, create a chocolate egg, and take part in all the usual activities on offer.

It will start on April 1 and run until April 19, from 10am to 5pm each day. Adults pay £12.95, for children over two it will cost £15.95, while kids under two go for £3.

It is being promoted as the first of its kind in Lincolnshire, and with seasonal activities on display, it’s sure to be an unmissable event. Visit the Rand Farm Park website for more.

Funtopia

Families in Grantham will be treated to action-packed inflatable thrills on April 13 in the form of touring festival Funtopia.

Designed for the young ones this Easter holidays, there will be interactive games, Nerf Wars, bouncy castles, trade stalls and a food court for all to enjoy.

Wristbands can be purchased at the gate, meaning there is no need to book, and it will cost £2.50 for adults, £10 for a child over 90cm, and kids under that height will go free.

Funtopia will be touring 55 dates across the summer this year, and to keep updated you can visit the Funtopia UK Facebook page.

Lucy the Dragon at Lincoln Castle

Lincoln Castle will play host to a mythical beast this April, as Lucy the Dragon lands in the city and makes the building her lair.

Originally planned for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the large sculpture will be ‘crashing’ through the medieval walls and keeping an eye on Lincoln Castle activities from Saturday, April 2 until Sunday, October 9.

Entrance to the castle grounds is free, so you will be able to see Lucy in all her glory, but admission charges apply for activities such as the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta.

Victorian Explorers Dragon Quest

Also at Lincoln Castle, this quest invites people to follow clues and solve the puzzle to help find dragons at the castle (no, not Lucy).

The dragon-themed Easter activity offers families the ideal opportunity to become a budding Victorian dragon hunter.

It will run from Saturday, April 2 to Monday, April 18, from 10am to 5pm each day and costing £2 per person from the Lincoln Castle website.

Countryside Lincs 2022

It always promises to be a fun-filled family day out, and this year Countryside Lincs is no different, offering visitors the chance to ride in tractors, meet farmyard animals and get hands-on with arts and crafts.

Held at the Lincolnshire Showground, the annual event has something for everyone and allows people to get closer to the countryside roots of our county, as well as there being a number of action-packed displays – such as a BMX stunt show.

It takes place on Sunday, April 10 between 10am and 4pm, with under fives going free, children’s tickets costing £6.45, and adults going for £10.75. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Lincolnshire Showground website.

Lincs Inspire

A series of fun events have been planned in North East Lincolnshire for the Easter holidays by Lincs Inspire, running leisure, library and arts activities while the children are off school.

Athletics, football, cycling and dance will be just a few of the things that you can take part in from Monday, April 4 to Thursday, April 14, along with free workshops with award-winning illustrator Martin Impey.

There are also free spaces available on some activities in receipt of benefits-related free school meals. This is part of the Holiday Activities and Food programme funded by the Department for Education.

For a full programme of details, visit the Lincs Inspire website.

Boston Easter Bunny Hunt

This completely free trail will see a number of Easter bunnies placed in various locations across Boston, with those taking part filling in an answer sheet each time you find one.

Once you have completed the hunt and found all the bunnies, you can drop your answer sheets into Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings or The Stump, with entries being put into a prize draw.

It will run from Monday, April 4 to Monday, April 18, and for more information you can check the Visit Boston website.

South Holland Outdoor Festival

Running from Saturday, April 2 until Sunday, April 10, the festival will offer a wide variety of activities, including park runs, taster sessions, walking football and guided walks.

It has been organised by South Holland District Council’s communities team, with local community organisations, groups, clubs and businesses also taking part.

So whether it’s learning to play a brass instrument with the Holbeach Town Band, going on a nature lab day at Ayscoughfee Gardens, or attending a skating workshop at some of South Holland’s skate parks, the local community can be assured that there is something for everyone.

For locations and events information, visit the council website.