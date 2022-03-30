Reduced Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre reopens after fire
ULHT remains in a major incident after the fire
The Lincoln County Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre can now see patients with a reduced service after a suspected arson attack, but the adjoining A&E department remains closed.
Patients and staff were evacuated from the interventional radiology room after a fire at around 3am on Tuesday, March 29, with some treatments taking place in the building at the time. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire.
The treatment room was “completely gutted” and Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation into a suspected arson attack after arresting a 56-year-old man.
Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre is starting to see patients with a reduced service following its earlier closure due to a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.
We continue to ask patients to call NHS 111 or visit NHS 111 online before attending. pic.twitter.com/cIsyfbq6e5
— Lincs Comm Health (@LincsCommHealth) March 29, 2022
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust remains in a major incident and in a statement it said: “While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not attend the department.
“If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.
“The fire has resulted in extensive damage to a room within our x-ray, CT and MRI imaging suites. We continue to offer our full support to the ongoing police and fire investigation.
“Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) have been asked not to attend the hospital. Those affected will be contacted directly. Radiotherapy is unaffected.”
Most outpatient appointments will continue to go ahead, with a few exceptions. Patients will be contacted directly and their appointments rearranged where this is the case.
Patients attending outpatients are asked to arrive through the main entrance, rather than the usual outpatients entrance.
*Lincolnshire Police previously reported the arrested man’s age as 57, but they issued a correction on March 30 saying he is 56.
