Sam Davies murder trial: Gill played ‘essential part’, jury told

The man who supplied the hitman’s contact details played an “essential part” in the murder of Sam Davies, the murder trial has been told.

Billy Gill, 21, is one of two defendants who declined to give evidence at Nottingham Crown Court.

Six men and a boy – all from Lincoln – are on trial for the murder of 23-year-old Mr Davies in the city in May last year.

Gill had been told via a phone message that someone needed to be “dipped up” (stabbed). He sent back the mobile number for Eimantas Gochman and vouched for him as a “certy boy”, “he used to run for our line” and “he’s done that kind of stuff before”.

In his closing speech to the jury on Monday, March 28, prosecution barrister William Harbage QC said of Gill: “The first question I ask is what’s his defence?”

“He’s not given any evidence, his counsel cannot give any evidence for him.

“Billy Gill has offered nothing by way of explanation or challenge to the prosecution evidence.

“He’s put nothing forward to dispute receiving the ‘dipping up’ messages, nothing to dispute responding to the ‘dipping up’ messages.

“We say the only sensible conclusion for you to make is that Billy Gill has no answer to the prosecution case.”

Mr Harbage said the prosecution would have liked to have cross-examined Gill but there had been no opportunity.

The barrister highlighted the lies which Gill told to police in interview including his level of drunkenness on the night of the attack.

Gill had spoken to Gochman and then supplied his contact details to Daniel Heydari’s phone at about 5.15pm.

Gill met Gochman at The Lincoln Imp pub later and told detectives he was there for a couple of hours.

“I was very drunk. Can’t really remember that much,” he said, claiming that he was 7/10 on a scale of drunkenness after “loads of pints” and shots including Jägerbombs.

The jury had been shown CCTV from the pub of Gill inside and leaving at 9.45pm.

“You may think that there are absolutely no signs of him being drunk,” said Mr Harbage. “He has a pint of beer in front of him and occasionally sips it, but nothing more than that.”

About an hour before the stabbing, Gill and some friends then went to The Ivy pub. He said he had more drink there.

Mr Harbage said: “The last bit of CCTV we have at The Ivy is him on the phone walking up and down in the back room looking completely sober.”

A detective asked Gill in interview: “Was there any talk at all between any people, whether you were involved or heard about something, about beating someone up or stabbing somebody?”

Mr Harbage said: “[Gill] says ‘no, not that I know of’.

“Of course, this is the man who received the ‘dipped up’ messages.”

The jury was reminded that Gill denied knowledge of £5,000 being offered for the hit despite receiving a message saying “five there” from Heydari’s phone.

Mr Harbage said: “He says he didn’t keep in touch with Eimantas Gochman and didn’t have contact details for him. Clearly a lie given that he spoke to Gochman on the phone that day and forwarded his contact details.”

Gill was also unsure if he had spoken to Heydari on the day in question.

“Clearly a lie in view of the amount of contact they had that night,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Harbage concluded by reminding the jury that a person can be guilty of a crime even if it was carried out by someone else and Gill had played an “essential part”.

“Without his actions on May 27 the murder wouldn’t have happened on May 27,” said Mr Harbage.

“Without him passing on Eimantas Gochman’s number it simply wouldn’t have occurred.

“It doesn’t matter that he was at The Ivy with his friends when the murder took place.

“You can see that he was still keeping in touch with what was going on.”

All seven defendants face one count of murder, which they all deny.

They are Billy Gill, 21, of Hatcliffe Gardens; Daniel Heydari, 25, of Chestnut Street; Joe Jameson, 24, of Whitehall Terrace; Eimantas Gochman, 20, of Sturton Close; Eric Kesel, 19, of Browning Drive; and Charlie Wakefield, 21, of Broxholme Gardens. A 17-year-old boy cannot be legally identified due to his age.

Jameson is also accused of making a threat to kill, which he denies.

The trial continues.

