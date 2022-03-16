Two riders of motorbike seriously injured in Brant Road crash
The crash involved a car and a motorbike
Update 10.37am:
We can confirm that the road was reopened just after 10.30am.
Original release:
Two men have been seriously injured
Two vehicles have been involved in a collision at the junction of Calder Road and Brant Road, Lincoln. The collision, involving a Sinnis motorbike and a Vauxhall Corsa was reported just after 1.10am today, Wednesday 16 March.
The rider and pillion of a blue and grey Sinnis motorbike have been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. They are both men in their 20s.
The driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa, a woman in her late teens, was also taken to hospital.
The road was closed shortly after the collision, to allow for an investigation of the scene, and remains closed
We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have captured either vehicle on dashcam or other video footage, and anyone who may have any information, to get in touch.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 4 of 16 March in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 4 of 16 March
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Reference: Incident 4 of 16 March