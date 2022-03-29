Severe damage caused to treatment room in Lincoln A&E fire
A fire investigation has been started
A fire which forced the closure of Lincoln A&E has caused “severe damage to the entirety of a treatment room and its contents”.
There was also smoke damage to the adjoining corridor after the fire in early hours of the morning on Tuesday, March 29.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called out to the fire at around 3am.
Patients and staff were evacuated from the building and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) declared a ‘major incident’. ULHT is asking people to avoid attending the accident and emergency department.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire and patients were moved to other areas of the hospital.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Six crews attended to extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, a portable pump to ventilate and a thermal imaging camera.
“The fire has caused severe damage to the entirety of a treatment room and its contents. There was smoke damage to the adjoining corridor.
“All crews have now left the scene and the cause is currently unknown until the fire investigation is complete later this morning.”
In a statement ULHT said: “We have this morning declared a major incident due to a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.
“Patients and staff were evacuated from the Emergency Department in the early hours of this morning.
“Nobody was injured and patients are now being cared for in other areas of the hospital. The fire has been extinguished, but our Emergency Department remains closed at this time.
“While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not to attend the department.
“If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.”
Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) are also asked not to attend the hospital. All affected patients will be contacted.