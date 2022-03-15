Speed limit on A52 site of fatal accidents to be cut

“It’s either that or we site a skip on the corner of the road,” said one councillor

Councillors have approved the reduction of a speed limit on a dangerous section of the A52 in Swineshead in an attempt to improve safety.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee gave the go-ahead on Monday for officers to take the speed between the staggered crossroads at The Drayton and Blackjack Road from 60mph to 50mph.

A report before councillors said there had been six reported injury accidents in the area in the past five years, including two fatalities.

A number of objections to the plans had called for the speed to be reduced further and extended to the nearby roundabout.

However, officers the reductions had to be ones “the majority of drivers will see as reasonable and therefore adhere to”.

Boston Borough Council leader and Coastal Ward Councillor Paul Skinner said he fully supported the improvement.

“Although it’s not as much as what the residents would really like, it’s either that or we site a skip on the corner of the road at this time of year,” he said.

“Anything we can do in making a reduction, I support.”

Officers said the proposed speed limit complied with policies and would improve safety.

In September, 2018, James Hurley, of Surfleet, died after pulling out of The Drayton and into the path of a lorry.

In November of that year a 20-year-old man died following a crash involving a lorry and a car full of people. Four others were injured during the incident.