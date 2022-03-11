The Lincolnite Podcast: Author Lydia Sanders, Sea Girls’ lead singer and our own associate editors
The second episode of The Lincolnite Podcast is available on all major streaming platforms from today.
March is famously known as Women’s History Month, and this year’s International Women’s Day took place this week, on Tuesday, March 8.
In fitting with that theme, on this week’s show, host Ronnie Byrne interviews Lincoln-based children’s author Lydia Sanders, showcasing her ‘Hysterical Herstories’ books, written to teach children about influential women in history in a fun and entertaining way.
Also this week, The Lincolnite Associate Editors Emily Norton and Leanne Crawford discuss what being women in journalism means to them, and how workplaces can combat gender disparity.
Finally, Ronnie is joined by Lincolnshire’s own Henry Camamile, lead singer of one of the UK’s most exciting bands, Sea Girls. Henry discusses his links to the county, how the COVID pandemic affected the band’s songwriting and touring, and Sea Girls upcoming album Homesick.
If you’re doing something interesting and would like to appear on a future episode, email Ronnie at [email protected].