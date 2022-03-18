The Lincolnite Podcast: Miss Lincoln GB, an agricultural mental health campaigner, and Dads Advocates founder
Ronnie Byrne also chats with two local artists
The latest episode of The Lincolnite Podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms.
This week, host Ronnie Byrne is joined by Jasmine Foley, Miss Lincoln GB 2022, and founder of Raising Them Resilient – a movement empowering children by providing resources teaching them confidence, positivity, and responsibility, so they can overcome issues such as bullying and anxiety.
Later in the show, Ronnie speaks to Lincoln artists Sally Kheng and Laura Andrew about their exhibit ‘GLIMPSE’ being showcased at the Sam Scorer Gallery, and what it means to each of them to be an artist in Lincolnshire.
Also, farmer Tom Ware speaks about his mental health-based viral videos encouraging people working in the agricultural and farming sector to speak openly about their feelings.
Finally, Ronnie is joined by Nathan Wilson, founder of Dads Advocates- a community-based company helping fathers build meaningful and consistent relationships with their children. Dads Advocates also runs courses on domestic violence, from both a victim and perpetrator perspective.
If you’re doing something interesting locally, email Ronnie directly at [email protected].
