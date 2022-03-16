Two Seasons saved by previous owner who brings back staff and reopens Lincoln store

Skate, surf and snow sport fashion chain Two Seasons has made a grand return to Lincoln High Street after being bought out of administration by its previous owner, who also managed to bring back most of the old staff members at the store.

Two Seasons is a retailer that specialises in casual clothing, footwear and accessories for enthusiasts of skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding, selling popular brands such as Dickies, Vans and Thrasher.

The store on Lincoln’s upper High Street closed without warning in August 2020, along with other branches in areas such as Nottingham and Exeter.

Staff at the Lincoln branch were told of the closure in an equally unforeseen manner, with Two Seasons’ then-owners Boardriders hosting a conference call to tell staff the store was closing that same evening.

Boardriders had placed the brand into administration, causing the closure of six stores and the loss of dozens of jobs; you’d be forgiven for thinking that was the end of Two Seasons as a High Street retailer.

However, the original owner before Boardriders took over, Stuart Roberts, bought the Two Seasons brand from administrators and built it back up again, setting about reopening the six stores that had closed under previous ownership.

Lincoln’s store was one of the first to be brought back in June 2021, but after multiple complications with supply and internal fitout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had many obstacles to overcome.

They are now ready to shine a light on the Lincoln Two Seasons branch, which has managed to retain three staff members from when it closed in 2020, including Lee Thompson and Michael Gartside.

Lee, 38, told The Lincolnite that he was “honoured” to be asked to come back and is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the business.

“Most of us had moved on and got new jobs”, Lee said. “We were told overnight about the closure over a conference call, Boardriders held a conference call to say they were bringing someone round to pick the keys up that very next day.”

“Stuart reached out to us and we were honoured to be invited back to Two Seasons. We always felt cautiously optimistic it would return as we were one of the more profitable stores across the brand.”

Lee also said that with the reopening has come a new look for the business, with more creative freedom to sell a wider range of brands.

With the weather warming up and coming into a more suitable season for the apparel sold at Two Seasons, optimism is high at the Lincoln store.

Lee added: “We are definitely less restricted in what can be stocked, the store is a lot more authentic now that the brand has gone independent and I think that has helped connect with customers.

“The response has been great since reopening, we’ve had a lot of existing customers come back and say how pleased they are to see us, as well as new faces discovering us. We’re just super stoked to be back.”

Two Seasons is open at 234 High Street between 10am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday, as well as 9.30-5.30pm on Saturdays and 10.30-4pm on Sundays.