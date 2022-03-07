Two “thugs” receive 6 years 9 months behind bars

Two “thugs” have been sentenced to a combine total of 6 years and 9 months behind bars after being charged in connection with a burglary on last year.

Aaron Page (23) of Redbourne Road, Grimsby and Ayden Faulder (29) of Tallert Way, Grimsby appeared at Hull Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday 3 March.

The court heard how in September last year (2021) the duo, along with one other gained entry to premises on Columbus Way, Grimsby.

When inside the property, the pair are reported to have caused damage to an interior door after a knife was left stuck in it.

As the vulnerable tenant hid out of sight, the men caused further damage as they rifled through the property for valuables before fleeing with approximately £400 cash and other items.

Detective Sergeant Ian Potter leading the investigation said: “This is fantastic result and I’m glad that these two “thugs” are now behind bars where they belong.

“This sentence is a significant length and shows offences of this type are serious in nature and will be dealt with as such by the courts.

“We will continue do everything we can to cause disruption to criminals who think it is okay to carry out crimes of this nature.”