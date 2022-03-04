Vicious man sentenced to 2 years 3 months behind bars
On Monday 28 February a “vicious” man was sentenced to 2 years and 3 months behind bars after being charged with grievous bodily harm, assault, breach of restraining order and theft.
Paul Postle (51) of Eleanor Street, Grimsby appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offences.
Police Constable Callum Harbron leading the investigation said: “The bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been phenomenal.
“The sentence is well deserved and hopefully Paul’s time behind bars will provide his victim some comfort that justice has now been served.
“Violence is never okay and we would encourage anybody who has come to harm at the hands of another to come forward.
“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities.”