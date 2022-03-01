Viral Lincolnshire mum claims to have ‘biggest eyebrows in Britain’
But she’s getting a hard time from trolls online
A mum from Grimsby who claims to have the ‘biggest eyebrows in Britain’ says trolls threatened to call social services on her because they think she isn’t ‘fit to be a mum’.
Sammie-Jo Hailford, 27, started using liquid liner to paint her eyebrows bigger around a year ago and has posted multiple viral TikTok videos, including one earlier this month where she asked viewers to rate her smile — which has racked over 5.4 million views.
The mum-of-two said she gets trolled online and laughed at in the streets, but she has no plans to change her eyebrow look anytime soon.
@sammie_jo_94
Rate my smile. #ratemysmile #trend #fyp #makeup #comment #outdoors
Sammie-Jo told the Daily Star: “People have said I shouldn’t be a mum and they are going to ring social services because of my eyebrows. It gets really extreme on the internet.
“They can call social services because I have nothing to hide. My eyebrows don’t determine whether I’m a good mother or not.”
@sammie_jo_94
I get men dw. 😏 #makeup #mumsoftiktok #babydaddy #biggerthebrowbiggertheboy #fyp #respectme
In an interview with Daily Star, Sammie-Jo added that she likes to “make a statement and the brows do that for me”. She said she has also created a hashtag called ‘bigger the brow, bigger the boy’.
Sammie-Jo was recently convinced by her friends to join TikTok and in just four weeks she has gained over 76,000 followers – you can follow her account here.