Viral Lincolnshire mum claims to have ‘biggest eyebrows in Britain’

A mum from Grimsby who claims to have the ‘biggest eyebrows in Britain’ says trolls threatened to call social services on her because they think she isn’t ‘fit to be a mum’.

Sammie-Jo Hailford, 27, started using liquid liner to paint her eyebrows bigger around a year ago and has posted multiple viral TikTok videos, including one earlier this month where she asked viewers to rate her smile — which has racked over 5.4 million views.

The mum-of-two said she gets trolled online and laughed at in the streets, but she has no plans to change her eyebrow look anytime soon.

Sammie-Jo told the Daily Star: “People have said I shouldn’t be a mum and they are going to ring social services because of my eyebrows. It gets really extreme on the internet.

“They can call social services because I have nothing to hide. My eyebrows don’t determine whether I’m a good mother or not.”

In an interview with Daily Star, Sammie-Jo added that she likes to “make a statement and the brows do that for me”. She said she has also created a hashtag called ‘bigger the brow, bigger the boy’.

Sammie-Jo was recently convinced by her friends to join TikTok and in just four weeks she has gained over 76,000 followers – you can follow her account here.