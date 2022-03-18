Wanted: Lee Branwell, 28
He is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault and a vehicle offence
We are asking for help to locate Lee Branwell, 28, who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault and taking a vehicle without consent.
The incident is reported to have happened yesterday (Thursday, 17 March) at an address in Lincoln.
He is believed to be in the Lincoln area.
If you know of his whereabouts, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Call our non-emergency number, 101 quoting incident number 477 of 17 March
- Email [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 477 of 17 March in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 477 of 17 March